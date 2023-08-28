 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Gigi Hadid dazzles in chic outfit for Malibu dinner

Gigi Hadid displayed her impeccable fashion sense in a white off-the-shoulder top as she ventured out for dinner with her companions at Nobu in Malibu on the evening of Sunday.

Aged 28, the model effortlessly showcased her well-maintained physique while making her way to this renowned celebrity haven, following a day spent at the beach in the company of her friend Kendall Jenner.

This outing by Gigi transpired subsequent to a rare revelation by Zayn Malik's mother regarding the co-parenting arrangement between the former couple, who share a daughter named Khai, soon to turn three.

Trisha, the mother of the One Direction star, expressed that their co-parenting dynamic is functioning exceptionally, with both of them proving to be exceptional caregivers to their daughter.

Gigi's relaxed and easygoing style was evident in her choice of attire, featuring the snug white top paired gracefully with loose-fitting jeans and sneakers.

Accompanied by her friends, the sister of fellow model Bella was observed entering the upscale restaurant, exuding an air of sophistication.

