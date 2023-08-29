Pete Davidson spotted smiling around NYC after split with girlfriend

Pete Davidson, who has recently faced a personal setback in his life by confirming the split from his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, was spotted driving around his hometown in New York City and appeared to be fine.

Pete passed a bright smile from the driving seat of his car as he rocked a casual white t-shirt, pairing it with baggy pants. The Hollywood funnyman completed his ensemble with a pair of basic white trainers and a hefty gold chain around his neck.

He grinned and displayed a peace sign when a fan stopped him for a quick selfie, reports Mirror.

Earlier, when his breakup was reported, US Weekly quoted a source saying, "There's no bad blood or any hard feelings between Pete and Chase. Their relationship had simply run its course, and they decided they just wanted different things."

Pete has been very vocal about his mental health issues and his struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder, and a couple of months before his breakup, he had taken help from a rehabilitation center.

According to Page Six, a person close to the Hollywood playboy said that anyone who knows Pete knows that the actor will get help whenever he feels the need for it.