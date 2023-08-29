 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Meghan Markle 'sew' her 'something blue' secretly in wedding dress

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Meghan Markle had especially woven her 'something blue' in her wedding dress.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, wore a Givenchy dress on her big day.

Female designer Waight Keller reveals the former actress paid tribute to her first date night with Harry and wore the same blue dress she wore during dinner date.

“We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there. It was a little blue gingham check,” the British designer told the outlet of the "something blue" tradition.

“It was the perfect personal memento that was secretly hidden inside the dress,” she added.

Meghan herself confessed on HBO’s 2018 documentary Queen of the World: “Somewhere in here there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue,” she said while inspecting the dress for the first time since her royal wedding day. “It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

