Mississippi hunters capture record 14ft-long 'monster' gator weighing over 800lbs

A group of hunters from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks pose with a dead 14-foot-long crocodile. — Facebook/Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

Alligator hunters in Mississippi on Saturday killed a gigantic alligator that broke the previous state record for size and was dubbed "nightmare material" on social media.

The enormous reptile, which was over 14 feet long and weighed a whopping 802.5 pounds, was hunted down by hunters from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

The massive alligator was captured as part of a campaign to reduce the number of gators in Mississippi. Additionally, there are designated periods when individuals are permitted to hunt alligators.

according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the record-breaking 14-foot and 3-inch-long reptile found by gator hunters had a 66-inch belly girth and a 46.5-inch thick tail, making its overall length 66 inches.

The alligator's length surpasses the previous record of 14 feet and 766.5 pounds, set by a reptile captured in 2017. A Facebook post about the beast sparked widespread disbelief.

One woman wrote, "Nightmare material," while another person added, "Good grief that's a monster."

Another man said: "Congratulations that's a real dinosaur! Had to be amazing for sure."

Another commented: "OMG... what a monster! You grow 'em big in Mississippi! Congratulations on your big catch."

Hunters Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas, and Joey Clark spent seven "mentally difficult" hours reeling in the gator before finally killing the "monster".

Don told the Mirror: "We hooked him eight or nine times and he kept breaking off. He would go down, sit and then take off. He kept going under logs. He knew what he was doing. The crazy thing is he stayed in that same spot."

Don and his friends caught the massive alligator on August 26th, the second day of Mississippi's public alligator hunting season, which runs until September 4, Daily Mail reported.

The state has been regulating hunting since 2005 to manage and conserve the alligator population, allowing them to breed, nest, and raise their offspring during summer.

To catch gators during the hunting season, people need one of only 920 special permits per season by the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Conservation efforts have resulted in a stable gator population, allowing limited and regulated hunting.