Four found dead inside home in Allen, Texas

Texas police vehicles can be seen in this screengrab as authorities are working at a crime scene. — YouTube/FOX 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Police in Allen, Texas said they have discovered four bodies including a child's inside a home which seems to be a murder-suicide incident, after they received an emergency call about a home locked with no one answering.

Allen police was quoted in local media as saying that the officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Aberdeen Drive near North Allen Heights Drive and East Exchange Parkway at around 8:45am in response to a welfare concern call.

After receiving a call about a family inside the home going unresponsive, officers entered the residence and discovered four people who were dead. Authorities have not yet released details about how they were killed including their ages and names.

This incident occurred on August 28 however, it was reported Tuesday, just after four people lost their lives including a one-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl in a murder-suicide stabbing in Manhattan's Upper West Side apartment in New York, according to local media.

Among the deceased were also a 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old, with authorities possibly regarding them as a family, who was found dead inside the apartment on West 86th Street between Riverside Drive and West End Avenue around 3pm.

Authorities found the bodies after they received an emergency call as the residents of the apartments were non-responsive. After running a wellness check, officials forced in and found people with stabbing wounds.

Local media reports citing law enforcement sources indicate that a knife was recovered from the scene however, there is no indication whether any arrests have been made.

"I'm not sure how those injuries were sustained," a New York Police Department spokesperson said. "

"That is part of an ongoing investigation. It was possibly a murder-suicide, but that's not been definitively determined yet."

"Emergency medical services personnel pronounced all four dead at the scene," the NYPD said.

The adults suffered wounds on their necks while the minors sustained stabbing wounds on their torsos.