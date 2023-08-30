Scarlett Johansson once faced nasty welcome at Venice film festival

Venice film festivals are known to fete movie premieres with long-standing ovations. The experience was enthralling and brought tears of joy to the actors. But, Scarlett Johansson had an equally opposite encounter.

When she fought back tears as her movie was booed in the oldest film festival for the first time, recalled by the event’s artistic director.

Talking to the Guardian, the Marvel star film Under the Skin premiered in 2013; Alberto Barbera revealed that hooting by the attendees almost made her cry.



“It was one of the worst screenings I’ve attended. It was the only time the audience booed a film. Scarlett was almost in tears,” he added.

“I tried to say to her: ‘Don’t worry, in time the film will be recognized,’ “adding, “And that’s exactly what happened. It’s now a cult movie.”

The following year, the 38-year-old responded to the hostile reception at the festival.

“It was the first time I had seen the film with an audience and the first time I saw the film finished. And I was on this huge mezzanine, so I felt super-exposed,” the actor told the publication.

“Then at the end, when the lights came up … there was this sound of people cheering and booing at the same time, but with equal gusto. I didn’t know how to react to it,” Scarlett continued.

“I think I was just … I wouldn’t say disturbed but I was sort of shocked," adding, “I looked over at Jonathan and he was filled with glee. Absolutely thrilled."

“We left the theater and I was like, ‘That was so strange,’ And Jonathan was like, ‘That was the best reaction! That was the most amazing sound I’ve ever heard in my life.’ “

Helmed by Jonathan Glazer, the movie sees Scarlett in an alien avatar, living amongst humans, trying to make inroads in society while targeting Scottish men .