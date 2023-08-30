 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer blasts own movie

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Suicide Squad director David Ayer blasts own movie
'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer blasts own movie

Suicide Squad was a commercial hit. But it was a critical disaster. However, for director David Ayer, the failure had impacted him personally as he continued to fire salvos at Warner Bros for altering his vision.

Speaking candidly on Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast, the 55-year-old revealed his career's biggest heartbreak.

"Hollywood, I tell people, is like watching someone you love get ------ by someone you hate," he continued.

"There's a couple of [heartbreaks] — the big one is Suicide Squad. That s--- broke me. That handed me my ---."

The filmmaker blasted the studio for abruptly replacing his story with their version after critics slammed previous superhero flicks.

"Deadpool opened and then they never tested Batman vs. Superman, so they put the movie out there and they never did a test [screening] and they were expecting a different result and they got hammered by all the critics and then it's like 'okay, we're going to turn David Ayer's dark soulful movie into a ------- comedy now,' "David added.


More From Entertainment:

David Beckham popularity among American women makes Victoria Beckham ‘insecure’

David Beckham popularity among American women makes Victoria Beckham ‘insecure’

Kim Kardashian grows soft corner for Kanye West wife Biance Censori video

Kim Kardashian grows soft corner for Kanye West wife Biance Censori

'Ahsoka' marks solid start, breaks 'Star Wars' hit-drought

'Ahsoka' marks solid start, breaks 'Star Wars' hit-drought

Simon Cowell shares future plans of son Eric: ‘It’ll be total torture!’

Simon Cowell shares future plans of son Eric: ‘It’ll be total torture!’
Denzel Washington gets emotional reunion on 'Equalizer 3' set

Denzel Washington gets emotional reunion on 'Equalizer 3' set
Kim Kardashian trying to befriend Meghan Markle by 'clinging' to her mom Doria

Kim Kardashian trying to befriend Meghan Markle by 'clinging' to her mom Doria
Scarlett Johansson once faced nasty welcome at Venice film festival

Scarlett Johansson once faced nasty welcome at Venice film festival
Paris Jackson reveals why she doesn’t wish Michael Jackson on birthday

Paris Jackson reveals why she doesn’t wish Michael Jackson on birthday
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk NOT committed to each other: ‘Free to see anybody’ video

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk NOT committed to each other: ‘Free to see anybody’

Willem Dafoe remembers NSFW anecdote from early career

Willem Dafoe remembers NSFW anecdote from early career
Royal family meddled with Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ script: ‘It was irritating’

Royal family meddled with Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ script: ‘It was irritating’
Justin Bieber ‘overcompensating’ with loved-up Hailey Bieber pics after steamy SZA video

Justin Bieber ‘overcompensating’ with loved-up Hailey Bieber pics after steamy SZA video