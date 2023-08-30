'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer blasts own movie

Suicide Squad was a commercial hit. But it was a critical disaster. However, for director David Ayer, the failure had impacted him personally as he continued to fire salvos at Warner Bros for altering his vision.



Speaking candidly on Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast, the 55-year-old revealed his career's biggest heartbreak.

"Hollywood, I tell people, is like watching someone you love get ------ by someone you hate," he continued.

"There's a couple of [heartbreaks] — the big one is Suicide Squad. That s--- broke me. That handed me my ---."

The filmmaker blasted the studio for abruptly replacing his story with their version after critics slammed previous superhero flicks.

"Deadpool opened and then they never tested Batman vs. Superman, so they put the movie out there and they never did a test [screening] and they were expecting a different result and they got hammered by all the critics and then it's like 'okay, we're going to turn David Ayer's dark soulful movie into a ------- comedy now,' "David added.



