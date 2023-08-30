 
pakistan
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

SAPM Jawad Sohrab inaugurates complaint cell for overseas Pakistanis

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab looking at the 24/7 Complaint Monitoring Cell at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF). — PR
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab inaugurated the state-of-the-art 24/7 Complaint Monitoring Cell at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), said a press release issued on Wednesday.

As per the statement, the cell will provide a “dedicated platform” for overseas Pakistanis to register their complaints from around the world and ensure the prompt addressal of their grievances.

During the visit, the SAPM was briefed on various other welfare measures undertaken by the OPF in the education, housing, and social services sectors. These efforts were lauded by the SAPM for their comprehensive impact on the lives of overseas Pakistanis.

SAPM Sohrab expressed his satisfaction on the establishment of the cell and the integration of modern communication channels to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in voicing their concerns.

He emphasised that the caretaker prime minister's vision of ensuring the well-being of overseas Pakistanis is being pursued ardently, with practical and tangible steps being taken to make their experience fruitful and fulfilling. He emphasised that the current interim government attaches high priority to the overseas Pakistanis.

As per the press release, the government hopes to provide tangible solutions with initiatives such as the establishment of these cells.

A key feature of the cell is the introduction of a dedicated Universal Access Number (UAN) +92 51 111 040 040, along with two WhatsApp numbers (+92 301 9872195 & +92 306 0329901). Furthermore, a user-friendly web portal (https://opf.pitb.gov.pk) has also been made part of the system.

