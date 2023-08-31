Kim Zolciak spotted without wedding ring amidst marriage turmoil

Kim Zolciak's marriage is on the rocks as her husband, Kroy Biermann, has filed for divorce for the second time. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was spotted on Saturday in an all-black ensemble and without her wedding ring.

Kim appeared to be teary-eyed and emotional while speaking on the phone. Kroy has filed for divorce in court, citing their marriage as irretrievably broken.

According to the Hindustan Times, a source close to the couple told TMZ, "The couple has gotten ridiculously petty over who hasn't paid the bills." The insider added that the couple is counting down the pennies.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak previously underwent a divorce drama, and after a series of serious allegations, they decided to patch up their differences and continue to live together by calling off the divorce.



Previously, the couple faced financial trouble, and due to defaulting on loans, their home in Georgia faced foreclosure. It was also revealed that the estranged couple owed the IRS a whopping $1 million in unpaid taxes at that time.

Both husband and wife leveled serious accusations against each other, with Kroy accusing Kim of gambling addiction and, in return, Kim accusing Kroy of substance abuse and declaring him a threat to their children.

Kim and Kroy married in 2011 and share four children. Kim's two daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from her previous marriage, were also adopted by Kroy in 2013.