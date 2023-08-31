Jimmy Kimmel stuns fellow hosts with startling revelation

Since May, Hollywood writers have been on strike, and all late-night talk shows have been indefinitely closed. But longtime talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was already mulling hanging his hat before the impending strike.

With hosting experience of two decades and having headed scores of A-list events, ABC’s late-night emcee revealed the WGA strike changed his mind about retiring.

The startling revelation comes amidst the newly formed Spotify podcast Strike Force Five, by the top late-night hosts to support the unemployed writers.

In the limited podcast series first episode, starring Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers, the 55-year-old said, “I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started.”

“And now, I realize, oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work. You know when you are working, you think about not working,” the host added.

Quick to quip, Meyers said, “Kimmel, c’mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night…you have feigned retirement…. Are we to take you at your word?”

But the the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Host reiterated, “I was serious, I was very, very serious.”

Interestingly, Jimmy has signed on to continue the Emmy-nominated show for an extra three years, and his latest statement application could have opened the can of legal worms for him, per THR.

