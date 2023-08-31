 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Kimmel stuns fellow hosts with startling revelation

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel stuns fellow hosts with startling revelation
Jimmy Kimmel stuns fellow hosts with startling revelation

Since May, Hollywood writers have been on strike, and all late-night talk shows have been indefinitely closed. But longtime talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was already mulling hanging his hat before the impending strike.

Jimmy Kimmel stuns fellow hosts with startling revelation

With hosting experience of two decades and having headed scores of A-list events, ABC’s late-night emcee revealed the WGA strike changed his mind about retiring.

The startling revelation comes amidst the newly formed Spotify podcast Strike Force Five, by the top late-night hosts to support the unemployed writers.

In the limited podcast series first episode, starring Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers, the 55-year-old said, “I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started.”

“And now, I realize, oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work. You know when you are working, you think about not working,” the host added.

Quick to quip, Meyers said, “Kimmel, c’mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night…you have feigned retirement…. Are we to take you at your word?”

But the the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Host reiterated, “I was serious, I was very, very serious.”

Interestingly, Jimmy has signed on to continue the Emmy-nominated show for an extra three years, and his latest statement application could have opened the can of legal worms for him, per THR.

More From Entertainment:

'Speed' writer credits Keanu Reeves for big help: Read deets

'Speed' writer credits Keanu Reeves for big help: Read deets

Kim Kardashian ‘not keeping up’ with ex Kanye West amid his ‘wild’ Italian trip video

Kim Kardashian ‘not keeping up’ with ex Kanye West amid his ‘wild’ Italian trip

Bradley Cooper becomes ‘role model’ for Brad Pitt but ‘doesn’t brag about it’

Bradley Cooper becomes ‘role model’ for Brad Pitt but ‘doesn’t brag about it’
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz ready to tie the knot: ‘It was unexpected’

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz ready to tie the knot: ‘It was unexpected’

Simon Cowell opens up on overcoming grief, finding strength through therapy

Simon Cowell opens up on overcoming grief, finding strength through therapy

Justin Bieber ditched Scooter Braun after he stopped ‘prioritizing’ him video

Justin Bieber ditched Scooter Braun after he stopped ‘prioritizing’ him

Samuel L. Jackson's 'secret' contract clause revealed

Samuel L. Jackson's 'secret' contract clause revealed
Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering

Madonna serenades friends and family at lively summer gathering
Henry Cavill set to star in reboot of 1986 classic 'Highlander'

Henry Cavill set to star in reboot of 1986 classic 'Highlander'
Simon Cowell opens up about mental health struggles amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Simon Cowell opens up about mental health struggles amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Prince Harry acts 'needy' to get Meghan Markle 'support' and 'attention' video

Prince Harry acts 'needy' to get Meghan Markle 'support' and 'attention'
Prince Harry wants to make 'family proud' after quitting UK duties

Prince Harry wants to make 'family proud' after quitting UK duties