Elon Musk says X to have audio, video calling shortly — as Threads remains a threat

The image shows Elon Musk X (Twitter) account. — Reuters

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has announced that the social media platform will soon add audio and video calling features.

The feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac, and will not require users to have a phone number.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Musk himself, who said that the calls would be "a unique set of factors" that would make Twitter "the effective global address book." He did not give a specific date for the launch of the feature.

The audio and video calling features are part of Musk's vision for Twitter to become an "everything app." Musk has said that he wants Twitter to be more than just a place to share news and information, but also a platform for people to connect with each other in more meaningful ways.

The audio and video calling features would be a significant addition to Twitter and would make it more competitive with other social media platforms such as Facebook and Zoom.

The features would also be a boon for businesses and organizations that use Twitter for customer service or other purposes.

Musk's announcement has been met with mixed reactions. Some users have welcomed the news, while others have expressed concerns about privacy and security. It remains to be seen how the audio and video calling features will be implemented, and how users will react to them.

In addition to the audio and video calling features, Twitter has also been making other changes under Musk's ownership. The company has announced that it will be relaxing its content moderation policies and that it will be adding new features to make the platform more user-friendly.

It remains to be seen how these changes will affect Twitter's popularity and user base. However, Musk's announcement of the audio and video calling features is a significant step towards his vision of making Twitter the "everything app."