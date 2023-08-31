 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Late Wagner boss Prigozhin speaks about security threats in new viral video

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenaries, was seen in a recent viral video showing him in Africa just days before his death, dispelling rumours about his well-being and potential security threats.

"For those who are discussing whether I'm alive or not, how I'm doing - right now it's the weekend, second half of August 2023, I'm in Africa," Prigozhin says in the short video published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel which is linked to his Wagner Group.

"So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else - everything's ok," he adds with a wave of his hand.

Reuters was not able to verify the location or the date of the video, which was filmed in a moving vehicle. Prigozhin's camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance in a video released on 21 August, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa.

"So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else - everything's ok," he adds with a wave of his hand.

The Kremlin has rejected as an "absolute lie" the suggestion that President Vladimir Putin had Prigozhin killed in revenge, but has said the investigation into the crash is examining the possibility of foul play.

Prigozhin was buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his home town of St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

More From World:

Rishi Sunak appoints Grant Shapps as UK's new defence minister

Rishi Sunak appoints Grant Shapps as UK's new defence minister
Ben Wallace resigns as UK defence minister ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Ben Wallace resigns as UK defence minister ahead of cabinet reshuffle
Fierce overnight blaze in Johannesburg kills more than 70; over 50 injured

Fierce overnight blaze in Johannesburg kills more than 70; over 50 injured
President Xi expected to skip G20 summit in India

President Xi expected to skip G20 summit in India
Young Brazilian fitness influencer passes away after heart attack

Young Brazilian fitness influencer passes away after heart attack
Hurricane Idalia sweeps through Florida, moves to Georgia

Hurricane Idalia sweeps through Florida, moves to Georgia
Discover your path to most affordable, calm living in US

Discover your path to most affordable, calm living in US
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles 'to send clear message to foes'

North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles 'to send clear message to foes'
US Senator Mitch McConnell freezes publicly for second time in a month

US Senator Mitch McConnell freezes publicly for second time in a month

Azan is allowed in New York City on Fridays, Ramadan

Azan is allowed in New York City on Fridays, Ramadan
Gabon president appeals for help after army declares coup

Gabon president appeals for help after army declares coup
'Why didn't you go to Pakistan', Indian teacher asks Muslim students

'Why didn't you go to Pakistan', Indian teacher asks Muslim students