WATCH: Late Wagner boss Prigozhin speaks about security threats in new viral video

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenaries, was seen in a recent viral video showing him in Africa just days before his death, dispelling rumours about his well-being and potential security threats.



"For those who are discussing whether I'm alive or not, how I'm doing - right now it's the weekend, second half of August 2023, I'm in Africa," Prigozhin says in the short video published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel which is linked to his Wagner Group.

"So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else - everything's ok," he adds with a wave of his hand.

Reuters was not able to verify the location or the date of the video, which was filmed in a moving vehicle. Prigozhin's camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance in a video released on 21 August, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa.

The Kremlin has rejected as an "absolute lie" the suggestion that President Vladimir Putin had Prigozhin killed in revenge, but has said the investigation into the crash is examining the possibility of foul play.

Prigozhin was buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his home town of St. Petersburg on Tuesday.