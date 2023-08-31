Meghan Markle shocked ex-husband special package to end marriage

Meghan Markle caught her ex-husband off-guard when she decided to end her marriage.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was previously married to producer Trevor Engelson, sent her wedding rings in a package back to her husband to confirm split.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton writes in his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess: "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed that the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent Trevor her diamond wedding and engagement rings back to him by registered mail.

"Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'" he adds.

Meghan tied the knot with Trevor in Jamaica in 2011 and filed for divorce in 2013. The Duchess does not share any children with her ex-husband.

In 2016, Meghan met on a blind date with Prince Harry, months after which she announced her engagement with the Royal. The couple tied the knot in St- George's Chapel in 2018.