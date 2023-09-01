 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Friday, September 01, 2023

Sarah Ferguson 'stopped liking herself' because of Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson admits she has become a new person after her cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York, who has recently had her mastectomy against breast cancer, says she looks at life from a different lens.

Fergie begins by sharing how she has stopped self-hatred for the past few years.

“Not because of seeing death but waking up to stop worrying, stop self-hatred, stop self-doubt, stop all these things. Stop not liking yourself,” she told on her show Teatalks.

Fergie adds: “When I look back, I was OK, I've got good legs but I didn't like myself and that was because, I think, I was always compared to Diana. And I think that at the end, I believed my own press which is, you know, not too good."

Speaking about losing a part of her body, Sarah continued: "You've got an enormous scar, but you like yourself. You've got a badge of office, you just are what you are, and... of course, the last thing that the Queen said to me [was] 'Just be yourself, Sarah'.

