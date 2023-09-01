Royal fans react over Kate Middleton, Prince William’s viral dance video

Royal fans have expressed their views and compared Prince William and Kate Middleton’s dance moves after their video went viral on social media.



The Prince and Princess of Wales fans have dubbed Prince William the dancing king, while Kate Middleton "more shy" dancer after video clip of the royal couple went viral alongside a separate montage of the Princess of Wales to the tune of 1992 dance classic Rhythm Is a Dancer, by Snap!.

The video was uploaded on TikTok with caption "im sorry this is so funny," and it included the on-screen caption: "Catherine being a more shy dancer."

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “THE BEST DANCERS.”

“Kate's dancing is so sweet,” said another fan.

The third fan wrote, “Prince William just lives his life”

The video was posted four days back and has received thousands of hearts.