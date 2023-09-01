‘The Crown’ to avoid Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed intimate scenes, can’t upset Prince Harry

File Footage

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed intimate scenes would not be featured in the highly anticipated new season of Netflix hit series The Crown.



While the former Princess of Wales’ romance with Fayed will be shown in the sixth season of the historical drama, the makers will avoid controversy by excluding her love scenes.

As reported by Daily Mail, Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla, who play the role of Diana and Dodi in the show, would not be seen doing anything “intimate.”

The publication has been told that Diana and Fayed’s romance will be depicted, however, there are “no nude scenes or anything which could be called intimate.”

Diana and Dodi passed away in a horrible car crash in Paris on August 31, just few weeks after they started a relationship on the yacht Jonikal in the summer of 1997.

According the outlet, Netflix might be trying to avoid making Prince Harry upset as they have signed a $100 million contract with him.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are set to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming, for the streaming giant.

Previously, at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre at Edinburgh TV Festival, executive producer Suzanne Mackie, said they’ll portray Diana’s death scene with utmost sensitivity and carefulness.

“The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people,” she said.

“And so there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it - and I hope, you know, the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.”

“[Elizabeth] was so thoughtful, considerate and loved Diana,” she added of Elizabeth Debicki, who portrayed Diana’s role in season 5. “So there was a huge amount of respect from us all.”

“I hope that's evident when you see it,” she said.