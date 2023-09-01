Kevin Jonas' daughters shine in matching 'Little Bird' jackets

Kevin Jonas' daughters are undoubtedly his most devoted supporters!

Recently, the 35-year-old Jonas Brothers band member shared heartwarming snapshots on Instagram featuring his daughters, 9-year-old Alena Rose and 6-year-old Valentina Angelina. The photos captured the girls donning matching denim jackets adorned with the words "Little Bird" elegantly scripted in white beneath a charming image of blue and pink birds.

These jackets serve as a special homage to the track "Little Bird" featured in the Jonas Brothers' latest music project, aptly named The Album. Back in January, Kevin's brother, Nick Jonas, revealed in an interview with Variety that the song "Little Bird" revolves around the theme of parenthood.

Adding depth to the significance of this track, Kevin took to TikTok in May, where he engaged Alena in a heartwarming conversation about her favorite song from the band's new album. Alena's answer, "Little Bird," prompted Kevin to inquire further, playfully asking if she thought the song was about them. In response, she affectionately said, "Because it's about us." To tease her, Kevin inquired, "You really think it's about you?" prompting Alena to point at the birds tattooed on his arm. He continued, "Who's the little bird?" to which she responded with a smile, "Me and Alena."



While Kevin was the first among the band members to embrace fatherhood with his wife, Danielle Jonas, his brothers soon followed suit. Nick, aged 30, previously shared that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy on January 15, 2022.