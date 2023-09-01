 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kevin Jonas' daughters shine in matching 'Little Bird' jackets

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Kevin Jonas daughters shine in matching Little Bird jackets
Kevin Jonas' daughters shine in matching 'Little Bird' jackets

Kevin Jonas' daughters are undoubtedly his most devoted supporters!

Recently, the 35-year-old Jonas Brothers band member shared heartwarming snapshots on Instagram featuring his daughters, 9-year-old Alena Rose and 6-year-old Valentina Angelina. The photos captured the girls donning matching denim jackets adorned with the words "Little Bird" elegantly scripted in white beneath a charming image of blue and pink birds.

These jackets serve as a special homage to the track "Little Bird" featured in the Jonas Brothers' latest music project, aptly named The Album. Back in January, Kevin's brother, Nick Jonas, revealed in an interview with Variety that the song "Little Bird" revolves around the theme of parenthood.

Adding depth to the significance of this track, Kevin took to TikTok in May, where he engaged Alena in a heartwarming conversation about her favorite song from the band's new album. Alena's answer, "Little Bird," prompted Kevin to inquire further, playfully asking if she thought the song was about them. In response, she affectionately said, "Because it's about us." To tease her, Kevin inquired, "You really think it's about you?" prompting Alena to point at the birds tattooed on his arm. He continued, "Who's the little bird?" to which she responded with a smile, "Me and Alena."

While Kevin was the first among the band members to embrace fatherhood with his wife, Danielle Jonas, his brothers soon followed suit. Nick, aged 30, previously shared that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Paris Jackson files case against stalker who broke into her home

Paris Jackson files case against stalker who broke into her home

Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking details of her illness

Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking details of her illness

Sydney Sweeney steals the show at Venice Film Festival in chic green dress

Sydney Sweeney steals the show at Venice Film Festival in chic green dress
Will Taylor Swift break Elton John's record? video

Will Taylor Swift break Elton John's record?
War hero turns his back on Prince Harry as he sides with UK media video

War hero turns his back on Prince Harry as he sides with UK media

Sam Asghari voices support for Hollywood workers

Sam Asghari voices support for Hollywood workers

Blink-182 postpones U.K. shows as Travis Barker rushes home due to ‘urgent family matter’

Blink-182 postpones U.K. shows as Travis Barker rushes home due to ‘urgent family matter’
Adam Driver gets emotional as he receives 7 minute standing ovation for ‘Ferrari’ at Venice Film Festival

Adam Driver gets emotional as he receives 7 minute standing ovation for ‘Ferrari’ at Venice Film Festival

Barbie Botox: Women warned of viral trend

Barbie Botox: Women warned of viral trend

King Charles likely to ‘forgive’ Prince Harry despite sharing royal secrets

King Charles likely to ‘forgive’ Prince Harry despite sharing royal secrets
Olivia Rodrigo takes Australia by storm with 'Guts' album promotion

Olivia Rodrigo takes Australia by storm with 'Guts' album promotion
Prince Harry shares first statement as he receives exciting news: ‘It fills me with immense pride’ video

Prince Harry shares first statement as he receives exciting news: ‘It fills me with immense pride’