Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner attend HAIM concert in London

Jamie Dornan was in high spirits as he and his wife, Amelia Warner, enjoyed a HAIM concert at Shepherd's Bush Empire in London last Thursday.

The 41-year-old actor opted for a relaxed look for the evening, donning a grey shirt layered over a black T-shirt and matching trousers. Meanwhile, his wife Amelia, also 41, chose a sleeveless white top paired with matching jeans.

Amelia, a music composer who was originally an actress, demonstrated her enthusiasm for the three-piece rock band by energetically raising her hands and dancing throughout their performance.

Born on June 4, 1982, in Merseyside, Amelia is the only child of the renowned acting duo Annette Ekblom and Alun Lewis. Initially following in her parents' footsteps, she embarked on an acting career, becoming a member of the Royal Court's youth theatre group and starring in a 2000 BBC adaptation of Lorna Doone. However, her passion eventually led her towards music, and in 2011, she made her mark on the UK charts with a cover of The Smiths' "Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want," peaking at number 31. In 2015, she ventured into self-releasing original music, starting with her debut EP titled "Arms."

Jamie and Amelia's love story began in 2010, and Jamie expressed his deep affection for her in a 2015 interview with the Belfast Telegraph, saying, "I was smitten with her from the start, I really was. I'm more in love with her today than I was at the start." They sealed their love by tying the knot in 2013, following their engagement the previous year.