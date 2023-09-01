Prince Harry’s keeping Archie Lilibet ‘cooped up’: ‘Need something bigger'

Prince Harry has just been urged to help Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet become part of something ‘bigger’ than their Montecito mansion stockpiled with celebrity pals at every exit.

The claims against Prince Harry have been issued by columnist Kate Halfpenny.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for The Sydney Morning Herald.

She started the converastion off by saying, “Family. How unreal is it? Not always linear and neat, but with deep roots that anchor us and make us belong together in our little tribes, built through community and friendships as much as shared bloodlines.”

“It’s on my mind with Father’s Day here again and the Duke of Sussex’s new docuseries about his Invictus Games debuting on Netflix.”

“By his own definition, he’s a family man. It’s his identity,” she also added in the middle of her piece.

“But if family and ‘kinder, better’ behaviour is everything, it’s hard to get why Harry is depriving his kids of the one thing which will ensure they belong to something bigger than a Montecito mansion stocked with celebrity pals,” a family.