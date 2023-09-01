 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Wiz Khalifa sends Morgan Wallen concert goers into frenzy with surprise performance

Friday, September 01, 2023

Wiz Khalifa has attended many of Morgan Wallen's concerts before

Rapper Wiz Khalifa delighted the audience at Morgan Wallen's concert in Pittsburgh on Thursday night with a surprise performance.

The concert venue, PNC Park, can hold 40,000 fans and was filled with fans, and they went wild when Wiz took the stage and performed his hit song "Black and Yellow."

The visual effects added to the excitement, with flames shooting up in the air and yellow lights creating a vibrant atmosphere.

After their performance together, Morgan and Wiz hugged as they left the stage. Wiz Khalifa is a fan of Morgan Wallen, as he has attended several of the country star's concerts in the past.

Meanwhile, Wallen recently won hearts with his interaction with a fan. In a TikTok video posted by Marty B, an employee at Radio CJSE, Wallen can be seen leaning his head out of the backseat window of a stopped car to interact with a fan, who happens to be Marty's daughter. The text overlay said, “My daughter met Morgan Wallen and he was so cool with her!”

@martyradiocjse Thanks so much #morganwallen for giving my daughter a few moments if your time, @morganwallen #goodvibes #countrymusic ♬ Everything I Love - Morgan Wallen


In the clip, Marty's daughter hands Wallen a notebook, which he accepts and proceeds to sign. Afterwards, she takes some selfies with Wallen, who happily poses for the pictures. As the country star begins to roll up his window, Marty takes the opportunity to share a message with the singer.

“Very kind of you to stop and say ‘Hi,’” Marty told Wallen in the clip. “From a father, thank you. It’s been a rough couple years and you just made her f—ing year, man.”

