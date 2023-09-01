SAPM urges operationalisation of WWF projects to facilitate destitute

SAPM) on Overseas and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik (right) receives mementoes from WWF Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmad. — By reporter

Special Adviser to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik on Friday emphasised the operationalisation and enhancement of the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF)’s projects across Pakistan for the poor segments of the society.



The SAPM chaired the inaugural meeting at the WWF Secretariat in Islamabad, focused on accelerating and fortifying initiatives in the country, especially in mostly backward regions newly merged tribal districts and Balochistan.

He steered the deliberations regarding the multifaceted dimensions of the WWF and its ongoing and upcoming ventures.

Earlier, WWF Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmad welcomed SAPM Malik at the secretariat and offered a detailed overview of the landscape of completed, ongoing, and forthcoming development projects initiated by WWF.

Ahmad also outlined the challenges impeding the operationalisation of the five hospitals in Balochistan constructed by the WWF and presented a comprehensive account of the Fund's liquid and fixed assets.

Special focus was laid on the well-being of mine workers in various parts of the country.

The SAPM directed that pending projects including five hospitals in Pishin, Nokundi, Muslim-Bagh, Dalbandin and Chamalang in Balochistan, and along with Girls High School District Sibi, need to be prioritised.

He also stressed stone-laying for the construction of the Labour Colony (100 quarters) and Girls High School at Muslim-Bagh, District Qilla Saifullah, Balochistan.

Moreover, he said that the ongoing projects of the WWF should be expedited to uplift the lives of workers and their families- an often-neglected segment of society.

The SAPM directed Ahmad to put forward proposals for new projects for approval of the WWF's governing body and provide a comprehensive overview of the new initiatives regarding other welfare measures that can be quickly materialised to provide maximum relief to workers across the country.

Lastly, he directed to provide details regarding the liquid and fixed assets of WWF to strategise ways for better management and turn them into profitable enterprises.