 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus addresses her infamous ‘pole’ dance at 2009 Teens Choice Awards

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

File footage 

Miley Cyrus has recently said that she did not intend to create controversy with her performance at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards when she danced with what many people assumed was a "stripper pole."

“It wasn’t a stripper pole! It was actually just for stability! I had a heel on, guys! What do you want from me?” the singer said in a clip from her Used To Be Young docuseries shared on TikTok.

“Was I really gonna do my performance without dancing on top of an ice cream cart?” Cyrus asked rhetorically.

The Flowers hitmaker received a lot of backlash for her performance of the hit song Party in the U.S.A. at the Teen Choice Awards in 2009.

During the performance, she danced on top of an ice cream cart and held onto a tall silver pole, which led to backlash as some viewers interpreted her movements as sensual. This performance took place while Cyrus was still starring in the popular Disney show Hannah Montana.

Cyrus, who is a former teen pop star and is now 30 years old, received a considerable amount of criticism from her younger audience for her edgier persona. 

During this period, there were comparisons made to Britney Spears, and Cyrus herself later revealed that she carried feelings of "guilt and shame" due to the reactions of her younger fans to her evolving image.

“I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused,” shetold British Vogue this June.

“Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child.”

More From Entertainment:

Miranda Kerr delights fans with baby no. 4 announcement

Miranda Kerr delights fans with baby no. 4 announcement
Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’ video

Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’
Oppenheimer, Barbie have limited impact on spending as box office recovery still lags

Oppenheimer, Barbie have limited impact on spending as box office recovery still lags
Prince Harry’s hypocrisy exposed: ‘Do it for your babies’

Prince Harry’s hypocrisy exposed: ‘Do it for your babies’
Snow Patrol pays heartwarming tribute to two members leaving the band

Snow Patrol pays heartwarming tribute to two members leaving the band

Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’

Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’
Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows

Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows
Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary

Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary

Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase

Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase
Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO renew wedding vows in same Las Vegas chapel

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO renew wedding vows in same Las Vegas chapel
Prince Harry’s ‘new baby’ is a ‘step back into core values’

Prince Harry’s ‘new baby’ is a ‘step back into core values’
Wiz Khalifa sends Morgan Wallen concert goers into frenzy with surprise performance

Wiz Khalifa sends Morgan Wallen concert goers into frenzy with surprise performance