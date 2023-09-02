TikToker Mahek Bukhari and mom behind bars for life for gruesome murders

Mahek Bukhari (left) and her mother Ansreen. TikTok

Social media sensation Mahek Bukhari and her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, have been sentenced to life behind bars for their involvement in a ruthless double murder case.

The victims, Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both just 21 years old, lost their lives in a horrific car crash during a high-speed chase in Leicestershire.

The motive behind this tragic incident revolves around a love triangle gone terribly wrong. Saqib Hussain had threatened to expose an affair he had with Ansreen, who was 46 at the time.

The Bukharis plotted to meet Saqib in a Tesco car park, promising to return £3,000 he'd spent on Ansreen during their relationship. They planned to snatch Saqib's phone, believing it held explicit images of Ansreen he intended to disclose.

But the situation spiraled into violence when Saqib and his friend Hashim were ambushed by a gang of masked individuals, recruited by the Bukharis. The victims found themselves in a harrowing chase with speed reaching up to 90mph along the A46. Their vehicle went out of their control and struck into a tree. Later, the car caught fire that took their lives.

The judge, Timothy Spencer KC, categorised the case as a "story of love, obsession, and extortion" and didn't mince words when he called it "cold-blooded murder." He highlighted the role of TikTok and Instagram in Mahek Bukhari's life, where she had garnered tens of thousands of followers by sharing beauty and fashion tips.



Addressing Mahek directly, Judge Spencer commented on her "self-obsession" and "warped values," underlining her apparent lack of awareness regarding the consequences of her actions on others.

As Mahek was led away to begin her life sentence, she blew a kiss to her father, who was present in the courtroom.

The judge also mentioned how Ansreen had been drawn into the "glamour" of her daughter's social media career, a stark contrast to her life as a mother and housewife. He pointed out that Ansreen's involvement had been far removed from her usual role.

The trial included emotional statements from the victims' families, highlighting the profound impact of the incident on their lives. Mr. Ijazuddin's father, Sikandar Hayat, expressed his shock at the defendants' failure to call emergency services after the crash.

In addition to Mahek and Ansreen Bukhari, their accomplices, Rekan Karwan and Raees Jamal, were also sentenced for their roles in the double murder. Raees Jamal was already serving a sentence for rape.