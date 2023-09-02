 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Travis Barker's ex-wife: Urgent family matter not related to our kids

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Travis Barker, the drummer for the popular rock band Blink-182, has to postpone his concerts because he has to return home to the States due to an "Urgent family matter."

Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has now cleared the air by saying that his urgent family matter had nothing to do with her or her kids. She assured that their kids were safe and sound.

According to TMZ, Shanna shared that Barker's family matter had nothing to do with their kids—son or daughter.

The American model also appeared concerned and said, "It must be serious that Travis was forced to leave the scheduled tour dates and return home to the States." Barker's ex-wife prayed for everything to be alright at Barker's end, including his immediate family, Kourtney Kardashian, and her pregnancy.

Blink-182 announced on their Instagram Stories, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled details will be provided as soon as available."

Earlier, it was reported that fans speculated that Kourtney might be in labour and shared their theories on Reddit, as one of the users wrote, "Hope Kourt and the baby are ok!" While another said, "Hopefully it’s due to Kourtney being in labour.”

