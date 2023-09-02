 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Kevin Costner's child support finalised at $63k monthly after legal battle

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Kevin Costner's child support finalised at $63k monthly after legal battle

Kevin Costner is currently facing a messy divorce battle with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, and the court has finalised the amount he'll have to pay in monthly child support.

In the temporary setting, the court ordered Kevin to pay $128k a month to Christine in child support, which has now been cut in half, and he'll have to pay only $63k per month.

Previously, Christine, unhappy with the temporary setting of $128k a month, filed for more child support, demanding $248k a month.

According to TMZ, during Friday's hearing of the couple's divorce plea, Kevin answered some questions from the lawyer, saying, "Somehow in this unusual world we didn't make it, and I am sorry."

Responding to the plea for Christine to get more child support, Kevin said, "She is padding the bill simply because she knows I can afford it." 

He added, "The original amount she needs for our kids is around 63 thousand dollars a month." 

Kevin continued that he doesn't hide his money from his wife and wants to pass his properties down to his kids.

The judge ruled in favour of the Yellowstone actor. 

