Prince Harry branded a ‘tragic, bitter’ and ‘self-pitying’ man

Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has just been bashed for overshadowing his own greatest triumph with ‘false’ allegations.

Accusations about this have been issued by royal commentator and expert Amanda Platell.

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it she bashed the Duke for his claims against the media, and their apparent refusal to champion mental health woes.

she even went as far as to say, “The truth is that the media does not just support our wounded heroes, it has been fully behind the Invictus Games as well.”

In light of that, she questioned, “How tragic that bitter, self-pitying Harry cannot acknowledge this and use it to his advantage.”

“His failure to do so casts an unnecessary shadow over his greatest triumph,” she later chimed in to say before signing off.

These claims have come shortly after double amputee Benn McBean publicly spoke out against Prince Harry and his claims about the media’s alleged lack of attention towards mental health issues.

At the time he said, “I had his [Harry’s] back for 15 years. On this one he’s wrong.”

Even Lord Dannatt, Chief Of The General Staff spoke out with a little jibe against the duke, and said, “Being kind, I would say that Prince Harry’s recollections are not as clear as they might be.”

