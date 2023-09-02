 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Venice Film Festival: Tony Leung wins lifetime award

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Venice Film Festival: Tony Leung wins lifetime award
 Venice Film Festival: Tony Leung wins lifetime award 

A Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award was on Saturday given to Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai at the Venice Film Festival.

"It is like a dream come true," Leung said while talking to Reuters TV.

Leung gained international recognition for his roles in movies made by Wong Kar-wai, such as "In the Mood for Love", which came out in 2000, and "2046", which hit the screens four years later.

He also appeared in a trio of movies that won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival -- "A City of Sadness" (1989), "Cyclo" (1995) and "Lust, Caution" (2007), directed by Ang Lee, who handed him his award on Saturday.

Talking to reporters ahead of the ceremony, the 61-year-old Leung said acting had helped him become less shy. "I used to suppress all the feelings inside. I didn't show all my feelings in front of others," he said.

He also discussed his upcoming work, including the Hong Kong crime thriller, "The Goldfinger", which opens at the end of the year and will reunite him with Andy Lau, his co-star from the 2002 hit "Infernal Affairs".

On that occasion, Leung played the hero, while Lau was the baddie. This time their roles are reversed. "I think it's very challenging to me to play the bad guy," he told reporters.

In another major challenge, Leung said he was about to make his first European film, "Silent Friend", directed by Hungary's Ildikó Enyedi.

"I plan to spend like eight months (preparing for it) because I'm playing a neuroscientist. I have no idea about what neuroscience is. So I have to read a lot of books and I have to do a lot of university hopping," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency

Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency

Prince Harry branded a ‘tragic, bitter’ and ‘self-pitying’ man

Prince Harry branded a ‘tragic, bitter’ and ‘self-pitying’ man
When Miley Cyrus sparks 'jealousy' in Kim Kardashian with public stunt

When Miley Cyrus sparks 'jealousy' in Kim Kardashian with public stunt
‘Self-indulgent’ Prince Harry is ‘full of vengeance and hatred’

‘Self-indulgent’ Prince Harry is ‘full of vengeance and hatred’
Jimmy Buffet’s cause of death revealed by close friend

Jimmy Buffet’s cause of death revealed by close friend

Kevin Koster in 'horrible place' after ex-wife gets $161,592 in child support

Kevin Koster in 'horrible place' after ex-wife gets $161,592 in child support
King Charles takes a dig at Prince William

King Charles takes a dig at Prince William

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release video

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release
Makeup artist behind Bradley Cooper’s 'jewface' in ‘Maestro’ apologizes video

Makeup artist behind Bradley Cooper’s 'jewface' in ‘Maestro’ apologizes

Prince Harry 'trapped in past' over lack of 'support' after Princess Diana death

Prince Harry 'trapped in past' over lack of 'support' after Princess Diana death
Second Hollywood movie delayed to avoid competing with Taylor Swift

Second Hollywood movie delayed to avoid competing with Taylor Swift

Prince William always had 'fun' with Prince Harry back when they were 'bestfriends'

Prince William always had 'fun' with Prince Harry back when they were 'bestfriends'