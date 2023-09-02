 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Offsets Instagram Story showed Kris Jenner dancing and enjoying Beyoncés show
Offset's Instagram Story showed Kris Jenner dancing and enjoying Beyoncé's show 

Despite Travis Barker's family emergency, Kris Jenner didn't let it deter her from enjoying a night out.

Following the news of the Blink-182 member rushing home due to an urgent family matter during his European tour, Jenner attended Beyoncé's show in Inglewood, California.

The 67-year-old momager was spotted having a great time at Beyoncé's SoFi Stadium Renaissance tour stop on Friday, where she donned a silver outfit as per the singer's request.

In the background of rapper Offset's Instagram Story, Jenner could be seen doing the Electric Slide, wearing a stylish black pantsuit with silver shoulder accents and matching hoop earrings.

Her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was also seen in the footage, along with Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, Shanna Moakler, Barker's ex-wife, clarified to photographers that Barker's family emergency did not involve her three children: Atiana, 24, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

“Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal,” the former pageant queen said. “I’m just praying that his immediate family — and the baby and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK.”

It's worth mentioning that Shanna Moakler's youngest child appeared carefree on TikTok late Thursday night, while Barker, 47, raised concerns with cryptic photos of Glasgow Airport's prayer room.

Numerous social media users have extended their best wishes to Kardashian amid her pregnancy. The 44-year-old Poosh creator, and Barker are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy.

