 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sir Elton John, Brian Wilson, and more pay homage to the late Jeremy Buffet

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Sir Elton John, Brian Wilson, and more pay homage to the late Jeremy Buffet
Sir Elton John, Brian Wilson, and more pay homage to the late Jeremy Buffet

The music world is mourning the loss of one of its very own, Jeremy Buffet, who died on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the age of 76. The news of the music legend's passing was confirmed through statements on his website and social media accounts, which revealed that he passed away surrounded by family and friends.

Since then, tributes have poured in from various music stalwarts and other known figures. Taking to Instagram, Sir Elton John posted a heart-touching tribute to the late Jeremy Buffet. He wrote, "Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him, and he never let them down. This is the saddest news. A lovely man has gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me."

Sir Elton John, Brian Wilson, and more pay homage to the late Jeremy Buffet

Another music legend, Brian Wilson, posted a simple tribute from his X, formerly Twitter, account. He shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett."

Toby Keith also posted some of his pictures with the iconic singer on X and wrote, 'The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us - T."

John Stamos shared a clip from a performance of Kokomo with Buffet on Instagram and wrote, "Rest well, Jimmy. Thank you for teaching us all to live life to the fullest. What a loss."

Several other notable figures have shared their condolences over the sad demise of a great musician. 

United States President Joe Biden issued a statement expressing his condolences over the death of Jeremy Buffet, noting that his songs "celebrate a uniquely American cast of characters."

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper's 'Jewface' controversy: Makeup artist apologises for causing any hurt video

Bradley Cooper's 'Jewface' controversy: Makeup artist apologises for causing any hurt
Elizabeth Olsen reveals desire for diverse roles beyond Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen reveals desire for diverse roles beyond Marvel
Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation of song 'Vampire' being about Taylor Swift video

Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation of song 'Vampire' being about Taylor Swift

'Barbie' conquers world after home sweep

'Barbie' conquers world after home sweep
'Yellowstone is delusional and deplorable'

'Yellowstone is delusional and deplorable'

Taylor Swift shatters one major record of Marvel studio

Taylor Swift shatters one major record of Marvel studio
Nicolas Winding Refn declares war on streaming services

Nicolas Winding Refn declares war on streaming services
King Charles has ‘little joy left’ in life: report

King Charles has ‘little joy left’ in life: report
King gave Keanu Reeves aka John Wick his helicopter

King gave Keanu Reeves aka John Wick his helicopter

Zac Efron and brother Dylan flaunt chiseled abs during boat trip

Zac Efron and brother Dylan flaunt chiseled abs during boat trip
Selena Gomez shares new pics of injury sfter she ‘tripped’ and broke arm

Selena Gomez shares new pics of injury sfter she ‘tripped’ and broke arm
Prince Harry’s 'piercing sense of victimhood’ is a repellant of people

Prince Harry’s 'piercing sense of victimhood’ is a repellant of people