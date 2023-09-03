Sir Elton John, Brian Wilson, and more pay homage to the late Jeremy Buffet

The music world is mourning the loss of one of its very own, Jeremy Buffet, who died on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the age of 76. The news of the music legend's passing was confirmed through statements on his website and social media accounts, which revealed that he passed away surrounded by family and friends.

Since then, tributes have poured in from various music stalwarts and other known figures. Taking to Instagram, Sir Elton John posted a heart-touching tribute to the late Jeremy Buffet. He wrote, "Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him, and he never let them down. This is the saddest news. A lovely man has gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me."

Another music legend, Brian Wilson, posted a simple tribute from his X, formerly Twitter, account. He shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett."

Toby Keith also posted some of his pictures with the iconic singer on X and wrote, 'The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us - T."



John Stamos shared a clip from a performance of Kokomo with Buffet on Instagram and wrote, "Rest well, Jimmy. Thank you for teaching us all to live life to the fullest. What a loss."

Several other notable figures have shared their condolences over the sad demise of a great musician.



United States President Joe Biden issued a statement expressing his condolences over the death of Jeremy Buffet, noting that his songs "celebrate a uniquely American cast of characters."