Stormzy plans to propose to Maya Jama after rekindling romance

Stormzy and Maya Jama have recently made their fans go gaga, as the couple confirmed that they have rekindled their romance. Now, the rapper is planning to not waste any time and propose to the love of his life.

The couple previously split in 2019 and have rekindled their romance after four years. Now Stormzy appears determined and has reportedly discussed with his friends that he wants to show his commitment and propose to Maya.

The rapper and the presenter confirmed the reignition of their romance last week as they jetted off to Greece together.

According to Dailymail, a source close to the rapper told The Sun, "Stormzy knows he is lucky to have gotten Maya back, and he appears determined not to lose her again."

The insider continued, revealing, "He has told his friends that he has found the one and wants to make his girlfriend his wife for life."

It was also reported that the couple's Greece getaway ended in chaos as their private jet was grounded for hours due to air traffic control issues.

They went to Athens by helicopter, and then after hours of delay, they managed to take off and get back home.