Simon Cowell son Eric set to surpass father’s legacy: ‘A true power player!’

Simon Cowell’s son Eric has the potential to surpass his father’s legacy, an expert claimed, as the music mogul is busy training him to take his place in the industry.



The X Factor judge recently opened up about his nine-year-old boy’s wish to audition for Britain’s Got Talent while expressing his own wish to see him take his place as the judge on the show.

Speaking of Simon’s plans for his son, brand and culture expert Nick Ede told The Sun that Eric can become an “even bigger mogul than his dad.”

"Simon Cowell, unlike other celebrities, has not hidden his son from the limelight. Rather, he has put him front and centre of conversations and happy family images,” he said.

"He has also celebrated his son for helping him face his demons and also change his habits in health and other areas. Eric is only nine but this mini-me is already making waves,” the expert added.

Weighing on to Eric's plans to appear as a contestant in BGT, Nick said, "Simon has said that he's ultra-talented already so if he gets the golden buzzer on his own merits and not his father's then we know he's onto a winner.

"Either way Eric Cowell is going to be a superstar in the making and all eyes will be on him as he gets older,” he noted.

The expert also mentioned the £600million that Eric is set to inherit from his dad, noting that it would him a “multi-millionaire” with his father's slew of business endeavours.

"He will probably inherit all the intellectual property that Simon has created, making him a power player in the entertainment world not only in the UK but globally,” he shared.

Simon Cowell son Eric can be as powerful as Jeff Bezos: Expert

Nick went on compare Eric with business magnate, Jeff bezos, while referring to a past interview of Simon, where he flaunted his son’s obsession with climate change.

"Eric stands the chance to become as powerful as Jeff Bezos," he said. "But because he has a very conscious side and is interested in the environment.”

He continued, “hHe may follow in the footsteps of Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard who donated his £3 billion fortune to fighting climate change."

Before concluding, Nick noted noted that all of Eric’s abilities and capabilities combined will make him a bigger name than his father in future.

"Even if he doesn’t really know it yet, Eric is a power player who has the ablity to make great changes and also drive his fathers legacy and build brands," the expert said.

"In terms of success he will be more successful than his father in business and beyond."