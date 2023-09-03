Meghan Markle’s being blasted for being ‘fake and phony’ with Prince Harry

Experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle looks incredibly fake and phony anytime she is standing next to Prince Harry.



Royal expert and commentator Angela Levin issued these claims and sentiments during one of her interviews with Sky News.

In the middle of this chat with the outlet she accused Prince Harry of bending over backwards for his spouse and even urged him to ‘take a step back’ from all of it.

The expert started everything off by pointing out, “She thinks she’s a wonderful woman who knows everything, and Harry agrees with her.”

“However, he shouldn’t be so servant-like toward her and listen to everything she says.”

This warning has come especially considering the fact that “She has kept out of everything Prince Harry has been doing.”

Whether it was the time “when he was promoting Spare,” or “when he was going to court” Not to mention :at the coronation, she was nowhere to be seen.”

In short Ms Levin believes, “When he needed his wife there, she’s not there.”

However, given the Duchess’ alleged bid to “be there for this major event,” Ms Levin believes “it will look phony beyond phony, and that’s not what it’s all about.”