 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
APP

Swiss govt, HEC join hands to grant scholarships to Pakistani students

By
APP

Sunday, September 03, 2023

This file photo shows the Higher Education Commissions office in Islamabad. — Geo.tv
This file photo shows the Higher Education Commission's office in Islamabad. — Geo.tv

LAHORE: In a positive development for students, the government of Switzerland has announced that it will work with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide academic scholarships for Pakistani students.

The primary impetus behind the initiative is to create and promote educational opportunities for foreign students and researchers pursuing master’s or PhD degrees.

Applications for the concerned programme can be submitted to the Swiss embassy by September 30th.

For further details, applicants can visit the official website, said local HEC sources.

As per APP, HEC sources have accentuated that the initiative titled "Excellence Scholarship Programme" will provide scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025 and will cover various academic programmes including one-year post-master's research, three-year post-master's, PhD and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP).

More From Pakistan:

'Puppet being used to defame Pakistan globally,' Sanaullah slams Imran for hiring UK lawyer

'Puppet being used to defame Pakistan globally,' Sanaullah slams Imran for hiring UK lawyer
President House ‘meeting’ triggers speculations amid uncertainty over election date

President House ‘meeting’ triggers speculations amid uncertainty over election date
GB denies unrest, troops deployment to maintain peace

GB denies unrest, troops deployment to maintain peace
Karachi weather to remain partly cloudy, drizzle expected today: PMD

Karachi weather to remain partly cloudy, drizzle expected today: PMD
Pakistan registers 83% rise in terror attacks in August: report

Pakistan registers 83% rise in terror attacks in August: report
ECP issues directives to recall officers serving in provinces for over three years

ECP issues directives to recall officers serving in provinces for over three years

Interim PM Kakar terms May 9 violence 'attempted coup'

Interim PM Kakar terms May 9 violence 'attempted coup'
Imran Khan ready to talk to institutions, parties on polls, says lawyer

Imran Khan ready to talk to institutions, parties on polls, says lawyer
PTI revokes legal services of UK lawyer after criticism

PTI revokes legal services of UK lawyer after criticism
PBC condemns Elahi’s ‘manhandling’, detention under 3-MPO

PBC condemns Elahi’s ‘manhandling’, detention under 3-MPO
Seven killed as truck, van collide near Kenjhar Lake

Seven killed as truck, van collide near Kenjhar Lake
GB govt decides to call in army to maintain peace

GB govt decides to call in army to maintain peace