Swiss govt, HEC join hands to grant scholarships to Pakistani students

LAHORE: In a positive development for students, the government of Switzerland has announced that it will work with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide academic scholarships for Pakistani students.

The primary impetus behind the initiative is to create and promote educational opportunities for foreign students and researchers pursuing master’s or PhD degrees.

Applications for the concerned programme can be submitted to the Swiss embassy by September 30th.

For further details, applicants can visit the official website, said local HEC sources.

As per APP, HEC sources have accentuated that the initiative titled "Excellence Scholarship Programme" will provide scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025 and will cover various academic programmes including one-year post-master's research, three-year post-master's, PhD and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP).