entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham 'off-pitch' success credit goes to Victoria Beckham: 'She's the brains'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Victoria Beckham is the mind behind her husband David Beckham’s off-field success, Karren Brady claimed, while the football icon is basking in success of Inter Miami.

Writing for The Sun, the business executive and television personality gave all credit of David’s “off-pitch” success to his singer-turned-fashion-designer wife.

The former Manchester United star had a significant role in bringing football star Lionel Messi to Miami, who helped the club lift its first trophy with nail-biting victory in Leagues Cup final.

However, Brady believes David has continued to thrive in his post-playing career solely because of his fashionista wife, with whom he shares four kids.

“Beckham missed a few chances on the field but hardly any at all in business,” she penned, “I have long suspected his wife — former Spice Girl Victoria — has played a major part in his off-pitch success.”

“He has the smile, she has the brains,” she added.

Brady also noted that if anyone can make US soccer great, it is David with Victoria by his side and of course, the legendary footballer, Messi.

“I'm sure it's the start of a US soccer surge but there is lots of work to do,” she wrote. “If anyone can do it, I am sure David Beck-ham can.”

