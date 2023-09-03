 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’

Prince Harry is allegedly starting to work on his public image and is beginning to transform form the “petulant spare to the heir” to a “leader” and military veteran.

Royal commentator and author Victoria Ward issued these claims and sentiments.

She shed light into everything during one of her most candid pieces for The Telegraph.

“For Harry, who will celebrate his 39th birthday in Germany, the Games is a hugely important personal project – one of the sole remaining legacies from his time as a working royal and a hugely successful initiative of which he is incredibly proud.”

She also said, “This year’s event will mark a notable milestone – an opportunity to reset, to change the narrative.”

Because “after months of headlines about Royal family feuds and the bitter recriminations that accompanied the personal revelations made in his memoir, the Games will allow him to re-establish his reputation on the world stage.”

For the first time in a long time he won’t be viewed “as the petulant spare to the heir but as a leader, a military veteran and a champion of the healing power of sport.”

