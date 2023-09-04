WATCH: Gender reveal stunt plane crashes claiming pilot's life

This video shows the moment the aeroplane nosedives into catastrophe.

The pilot of an aircraft that crashed fatally after attempting a stunt at a gender reveal party in Mexico perished in the event, and a video of it all has gone viral online.



A Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee plane is seen nosediving during a stunt at a gender reveal party before meeting a terrible end in the Mexican city of San Pedro in the viral video uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the seconds before the stunt plane crashed in front of oblivious spectators, the footage also shows an expectant couple happily smiling and holding hands in front of a sign that read, "Oh baby," along with their family and friends.

The limp plane flew over a parking lot after releasing pink powder that revealed the gender of the couple's unborn child and then crashed into the ground.

Despite the fact that the cause of the crash is still unknown, the footage reveals that the plane's left wing had broken off and failed.

According to NDTV, the 32-year-old pilot, identified as Luis Angel N, was later discovered lying among the plane's debris before being taken to a hospital where he was later declared dead.

The viral video garnered many comments from netizens.



One person wrote, "The way the camera panned back to the couple with not the slightest care in the world for the pilot is sad."

Another added: "Why do they have to do such extreme gender reveals lately? Why can't they just settle for something simple?"

"If you watch the video in slow motion you can see he pulled really hard on the stick. Overstressed the wings," the third user wrote.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time people's creative attempts at a gender reveal have turned deadly.

In October 2019, a grandmother in rural Iowa was killed at a gender reveal party after being hit by shrapnel from a homemade pipe bomb used to reveal the colour in reference to the gender of the baby, Daily Mail reported.

The explosion sent debris flying at her home, and she was struck in the head by a piece of metal from 45 feet away, resulting in her instant death.

This incident highlights the dangers of incorporating dangerous methods into gender reveal parties, as seen in recent years.