Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle last week attended Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in California.



The royal couple’s photo from the private box was circulating on social media after it was posted by a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Now a romantic dance video of Meghan and Harry from the private box is doing rounds on social media and has gone viral.

The royal couple’s dance video was posted by Eugenia Garavani on her Instagram handle with caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle star in a romantic moment at Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert.”

“After releasing photographs of the Duke of Sussex in which Harry seemed "bored", we've now been able to check his real mood with videos like this. Love on top!”



Earlier, Eugenia also shared the California-based royal couple’s photos from the concert with caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy Beyoncé's concert days before heading to Europe.”

Meghan and Harry partied the night away on Friday night. Doria Ragland also attended the event as they watched the concert from a private box.

