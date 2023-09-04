 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle last week attended Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in California.

The royal couple’s photo from the private box was circulating on social media after it was posted by a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Now a romantic dance video of Meghan and Harry from the private box is doing rounds on social media and has gone viral.

The royal couple’s dance video was posted by Eugenia Garavani on her Instagram handle with caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle star in a romantic moment at Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert.”

“After releasing photographs of the Duke of Sussex in which Harry seemed "bored", we've now been able to check his real mood with videos like this. Love on top!”

Earlier, Eugenia also shared the California-based royal couple’s photos from the concert with caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy Beyoncé's concert days before heading to Europe.”

Meghan and Harry partied the night away on Friday night. Doria Ragland also attended the event as they watched the concert from a private box.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry honours David Beckham amid rift rumours

Prince Harry honours David Beckham amid rift rumours
King Charles ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry: ‘Never wanted him since birth’

King Charles ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry: ‘Never wanted him since birth’
Emily Blunt credits Tom Cruise for post-pregnancy fitness: 'My diet pill!'

Emily Blunt credits Tom Cruise for post-pregnancy fitness: 'My diet pill!'
Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift

Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift
King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit? video

King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit?
'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts

'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts
Kanye West and Bianca Censori face lifetime ban from Venetian boat company

Kanye West and Bianca Censori face lifetime ban from Venetian boat company

Taylor Swift owns Spotify's 'Billions Club' yet again: 'Summer just got crueler!'

Taylor Swift owns Spotify's 'Billions Club' yet again: 'Summer just got crueler!'
Hailey Bieber makes impromptu appearance at Matilda Djerf's NYC pop-up shop

Hailey Bieber makes impromptu appearance at Matilda Djerf's NYC pop-up shop
JoJo unveils Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair transformation at Beyonce's concert

JoJo unveils Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair transformation at Beyonce's concert
Joe Jonas puts wedding band 'back on' while enjoying Labor Day Weekend

Joe Jonas puts wedding band 'back on' while enjoying Labor Day Weekend
Britney Spears highlights being ‘tricked' and 'lied to by loved ones’

Britney Spears highlights being ‘tricked' and 'lied to by loved ones’