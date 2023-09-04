David Beckham appears tensed during Inter Miami vs LAFC at the BMO Stadium

David Beckham made a significant addition to his team by signing Lionel Messi. This investment in talent paid off handsomely on Sunday when Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, witnessed the football legend's exceptional performance as they triumphed over LAFC.

Before the high-stakes match in the 30th round of Major League Soccer, the 48-year-old Brit looked sharp, donning a shirt, tie, and suit trousers as he left a Manhattan Beach hotel with Messi.

Sporting his recently revealed buzzcut, David added an edgy touch to his attire. He exchanged greetings with a female companion before heading to the match, which concluded with an impressive 3-1 victory for Inter Miami.

Throughout the game, David displayed understandable tension as he watched the team he co-owns alongside Jorge Mas. His focused expression was evident as he observed from the sidelines.

The BMO Stadium in LA played host to a gathering of A-list celebrities who joined David and his sons, Brooklyn (24) and Cruz (18), to witness the match.

Lionel Messi's signing had long been a poorly kept secret in the soccer world. Following an inauguration ceremony attended by the entire Beckham family in July, Messi officially became an Inter Miami player, commanding a staggering annual salary of $60 million.

His presence at the match lived up to the hype as the team convincingly defeated their rivals, all while David Beckham vigilantly observed from the sidelines.

Alongside the team owner, several stars made their presence felt. Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Prince Harry, who shared jovial moments with LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell, Edward Norton, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Mario Lopez, Tyga, and Brendan Hunt.