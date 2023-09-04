Britney Spears unveils new tattoos amid ongoing divorce drama

Britney Spears unveiled a pair of fresh tattoos in a video she shared on her Instagram account this past Saturday.

In the silent clip, the 41-year-old entertainer could be seen getting three tiny dots inked onto her right ring finger.

The songwriter, who recently opened up about feeling deceived by someone she cared for, also revealed a small red star tattoo higher up on her right arm.

The singer enthusiastically displayed her latest addition, a snake tattoo on her back, providing glimpses of the tattooing process in a video posted on her Instagram the previous day.



The pop sensation, who has recently experienced a strained relationship with her estranged husband Sam Asghari, kept her caption simple for the latest video, using a snake emoji. This post comes amid her contentious divorce proceedings with the 29-year-old actor.

The video began with Britney facing away from the camera, dressed in a strapless yellow floral crop top and white denim shorts. She proudly displayed her new ink before spinning around to face forward. She excitedly exclaimed, "My new snake tattoo, guys! I'm so thrilled!"

The video then transitioned to Britney sitting in a chair within a spacious living room, where the tattoo artist was diligently at work on her lower back. To conclude the video, Britney once again showcased the completed tattoo of a small snake near her spine.