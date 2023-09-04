Shazia Marri sends legal notice to reporter for fake news

Former federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri addressing a press conference at Press Information Department in this undated image. — APP

Notice states reporter falsely reported NAB "raid" on Marri's house.

Reads "irresponsible and false" Tweet is "defamatory", "dishonest".

Warns reporter of Rs10 billion damages if he does not apologise.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) former lawmaker Shazia Atta Marri on Monday sent a legal notice to a local reporter for defamation by sharing fake news about her.



The legal notice sent under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002 and Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, states that the reporter “falsely tweeted” that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had “confiscated Rs97 billion during a raid” at Marri’s residence.

“That the irresponsible and false Tweet, which has been published salaciously, is not only incorrect, but is defamatory and dishonest, but the utmost assurance and impunity with which the same has been published by you [reporter], knowing to be false, is a deliberate attempt to malign our client, in conjuncture to besmirching her dignity and reputation, both of which are crimes with penal consequences."

Sharing the legal notice on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Marri said she has sent the legal notice to all peddlers of fake and baseless news about her.

"I’m proud of the fact that in my 21[years] of political journey, I’ve worked hard with sincerity & dedication. My conscience is satisfied that both as an elected member & minister, I’ve served the [people] with integrity," she wrote on X.

The notice rebutted the “fake news”, saying that no such raid by any official authority had been conducted and stated that the “outlandish and farcical” had caused Marri great mental distress and injured her reputation.



"The indolent and false reporting by you [reporter], apart from being defamatory and incorrect, continues to belittle true journalism and journalist, who painstakingly endeavour to report and uncover the truth, based on facts, and fair reporting,” it added.

The notice called upon the reporter to tender an unconditional public apology on the same or equal forum as X within 14 days of this notice and delete the Tweet.

It further warned the reporter that in case of failure in doing the above, legal proceedings of Rs10 billion damages or criminal proceedings will be initiated against him.