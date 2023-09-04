Kourtney Kardashian ‘back home’ after false labor that made Travis rush home

Kourtney Kardashian was briefly hospitalized due to which Travis Barker cancelled his U.K. shows to rush home

Kourtney Kardashian apparently had a labor scare on Friday, as husband Travis Barker flew home form the U.K. to be with her.

As per PEOPLE, Kardashian is now "back home now with her kids," adding: "She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

The news of the postponement was officially confirmed by Barker's band on Friday through a message posted on their Instagram account.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," a post on Blink-182's Instagram Story said.

Barker is already a father of three, with his 19-year-old son Landon, 17-year-old daughter Alabama, and 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

In contrast, Kardashian has three children of her own. She has two sons, Reign Aston (8) and Mason Dash (13), as well as a daughter named Penelope Scotland (11), all of whom she shares with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.

Both Kardashian and Barker have been actively sharing updates about her pregnancy on social media since they announced the news in June. Barker, in particular, posted a heartwarming image on Instagram last month, featuring a tender moment where he kissed his wife's bare baby bump.

Earlier in August, Kardashian shared a series of images and videos, showcasing her growing bump while wearing a vibrant red bikini in an outdoor garden setting. In one video clip, she floated gracefully across a pool on an inflatable. In the accompanying caption, Kardashian expressed her profound "joy" about her fourth pregnancy.

"Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy," she wrote.

In the comments section, Barker conveyed affection for his wife with a sweet comment, writing, "the most beautiful."