Scarlett Johansson is 'terrified' of Anthony Hopkins because of 'Hitchcock'

Scarlett Johansson is a fearless actor and likes to push her boundaries. But there is one time when the star freaked out before doing a scene.



It was the 2012 Hitchcock based on the making of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror classic Psycho, and the legendary filmmaker role was played by veteran actor Anthony Hopkins.

The Marvel star, who portrayed Janet Leigh, revealed her inner thoughts to V Magazine about the film’s infamous shower scene in 2018.

“You have got to be brave, get into the shower, and face Anthony Hopkins as Hitchcock jabbing you in the face with a 12-inch kitchen knife.”

After the British actor's infamous 1991 Silence of the Lambs role, the 38-year-old star said her fears were shot up as he marvellously played a notorious cannibal in the hit film.



“As much as Anthony Hopkins is a pussycat, he’s terrifying. Maybe I watched Silence of the Lambs too many times when I was a kid. Maybe I was having some flashbacks. So I didn’t need too much preparation for the scene,” she said.

However, the Black Widow actor noted the crew had other concerns.

“We only had the luxury to shoot the scene for a day, and everybody was feeling very nervous because it involved water and nobody wants the actor to get wet. They were concerned with modesty and all these things – but I don’t care about any of that stuff and Janet Leigh never did either,” Scarlett said.