Arnold Schwarzenegger shares inspiring comeback story after 2018 health scare

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the bodybuilder turned politician turned movie star, recently went down memory lane and shared his personal journey of a comeback from a 2018 health scare in a bid to motivate the members who are subscribed to his newsletter.

Arnold's September 4, 2023, catalyst to get the members of his health and fitness club, known as Arnold's Pump Club, on their feet was his personal story with never-before-seen footage.

The former governor of California faced a serious health battle in 2018 that almost claimed his life.



According to TMZ, it was revealed in the newsletter that Arnold was due to undergo a routine, non-invasive procedure that unfortunately turned much more serious after something went wrong and required full-blown heart surgery.

Arnold shared a video featuring himself recuperating from that surgery in record time, as he had a movie to shoot.

He described his plan of action for recovering from the open-heart surgery procedure, saying it all started with a clear vision. The plan of action started with him showing that he could walk on his two feet, which he accomplished with the help of his friends.

Arnold's newsletter is an attempt by Mr. Olympia to help and motivate others.