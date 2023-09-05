 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Mighty alligator waits outside Louisiana store for groceries

An alligator can be seen waiting outside a local dollar store in Louisiana. — Facebook/Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office
In an unusual sighting, a giant alligator was found outside a local store in Louisiana waiting calmly for it to be opened so that it could do some groceries.

In the picture released by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office on Facebook, the alligator can be outside a Dollar General store.

"This little fella was patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning," read the post caption.

The alligator in the picture appeared to be nearly 6 feet in length as the sheriff’s office joked about the giant saying for “inquiring minds” to the comment section that the alligator dashed off with Little Debbie cakes and headed for a local pond.

“For all you inquiring minds, Mr Gator picked up his Little Debbie snacks, hopped in his truck and went fishing at the Civic Drive Fishing Pier in Port Sulphur,” they wrote. "He’s just #LivingTheDream."

Plaquemines Parish is located an hour south of New Orleans and hosts a large number of alligators.

Earlier, the alligators in Louisiana, considered endangered species, with a population of 100,000 increased to more than 2 million in the past 50 years, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Estimates suggest that around 1 million alligators also live on farms in Louisiana.

Days earlier, a 14-foot-long giant alligator, a team of Florida Gator Hunting bagged the reptile which is 900-pound heavy from a lake in Florida near Orlando's population hub.

Kevin Grotz, who runs the outfit Florida Gator Hunting told Orlando station WESH 2: "I had a fear like I never felt before."

The pictures and videos released on their social media show the alligator's full might.

According to the catchers, the alligator was 13.3 feet long with a weight of 920 pounds. The mighty reptile was the second largest specimen ever in the state — with the first beigest one weighing 1,000 pounds.

The biggest alligator caught was a 15-foot, 1,011.5-pound bagged in Alabama in 2014.

