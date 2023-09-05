Did Timothee, Kylie just go public with their 'casual relationship'?

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were just spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles.

Amid dating rumors, the two were seen having a conversation and exchanging smiles. Timothee wore a black jacket and cap whereas the top model donned an elegant off-shoulder dress.

According to Harper Bazaar, the lovebirds are reportedly in a casual relationship after the rumors took over the Internet in April, 2023.

A source for Us Weekly has also stated that “the couple is still enjoying a private, but low-key romance”.

“Kylie and Timothée haven’t been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules,” says the source.

“But they’re still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often.”

Moreover, they shared that “the two have been communicating regularly, and run in the same circle of friends but it’s not that serious.”