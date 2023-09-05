 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Tens of thousands escape bogged-down 'Burning Man' after road reopens

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Tens of thousands of people can be seen escaping the Burning Man festival in Nevada's Black Rock Desert after the event was severely affected on Saturday due to an unexpected summer rain.

The event became a muddy nightmare after the rain and at least one person was reported dead.

The Man structure, which is normally burned on Saturday night, looms over the Burning Man encampment in Black Rock City, Nevada, September 3.—Reuters
The Man structure, which is normally burned on Saturday night, looms over the Burning Man encampment in Black Rock City, Nevada, September 3.—Reuters  

The festival typically brings tens of thousands of people to the Nevada desert to dance, make art, and enjoy being part of a self-sufficient, temporary community of like-minded spirits.

Originating in 1986 as a small gathering on a San Francisco beach, the week-long festival is now attended by celebrities and social media influencers. A regular ticket costs $575.

Tens of thousands of people were trapped at the festival site, with the only road out blocked due to the mud. Event organisers reopened the road on Monday, allowing people to leave, but many chose to stay one more night to watch the festival's giant namesake effigy go up in flames on Monday night, one day past the schedule.

Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, September 4.—Reuters
Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, September 4.—Reuters 

The road out of the festival site is a 5-mile (8-km) dirt road, and the traffic jam to leave was epic. Event organisers urged drivers to take it slowly and consider delaying their departure until Tuesday to reduce traffic.

The temporary airport serving the festival was also reopened on Monday.

The festival typically has a penultimate night send-off with the burning of a giant wooden effigy of a man, along with a fireworks show. Originally set for Sunday night, it was rescheduled for Monday night at 9 pm on Tuesday.

One person died at the event, officials said on Sunday, providing few details. An investigation was underway. 

More From World:

Elon Musk 'could be assassinated', fears tech billionaire's father Errol Musk

Elon Musk 'could be assassinated', fears tech billionaire's father Errol Musk
WATCH: Disturbing video shows White man viciously beating Black grandma with cane video

WATCH: Disturbing video shows White man viciously beating Black grandma with cane

'Sara Sharif's death was accident': Grandfather parrots murder suspect son's not-guilty statement

'Sara Sharif's death was accident': Grandfather parrots murder suspect son's not-guilty statement
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely to lose job in impeachment trial

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely to lose job in impeachment trial
Is India being renamed as 'Bharat'?

Is India being renamed as 'Bharat'?
Jill Biden contracts COVID-19; Biden's travel plans uncertain

Jill Biden contracts COVID-19; Biden's travel plans uncertain
How this man triumphed over his disability after going blind at career peak?

How this man triumphed over his disability after going blind at career peak?

Burning Man festival ends; revellers escape muddy nightmare

Burning Man festival ends; revellers escape muddy nightmare
9 killed, 5 injured as clashes erupt between guerrilla groups in Colombia

9 killed, 5 injured as clashes erupt between guerrilla groups in Colombia
Success recipe: This is one single trait every successful person has, reveals Mark Cuban

Success recipe: This is one single trait every successful person has, reveals Mark Cuban
Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un expected to meet for 'arms discussion': US

Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un expected to meet for 'arms discussion': US
World's largest rhino farm now in hands of African Parks NGO

World's largest rhino farm now in hands of African Parks NGO