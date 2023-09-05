'Mystery man' seen with Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha

Katheryn Winnick, who rose to global fame for her stellar performance in the hit TV series "Vikings" on Tuesday shared a picture with an unknown man.

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian actress shared a picture of the sunset with a man sitting in front of her while showing off her legs.

"End of summer 2023" she wrote without revealing the identity of the man seen in her photo.

Her recent pictures shared on Instagram with "Vikings" co-star Ragga Ragnars sparked speculations about whether she was gay.



Winnick had played the role of Lagertha in "Vikings".