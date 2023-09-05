Millions listen to after Taylor Swift shares new song

Taylor Swift on Monday used her Instagram story to encourage her fans to listen to Griff's new song "Vertigo".

Sharing the link to the song, she wrote, "damn griff i love this one."

According to Billboard, the singer potentially encouraged up to 271 million followers to click over to the track.



Responding to Insta story, Griff wrote, “What!! Is!! Happening!! I have no words,” she wrote, and then directed a whole lot of emojis Swift’s way. “Now everyone go do what the queen says and stream vertigo.”

Billboard reported that Griff and Taylor Swift have connected before and the duo met and took photos together at the 2021 Brit Awards. Swift was the recipient of the global icon award and Griff was named rising star at the Brit Awards.

It said Swift has previously called Griff’s “Shade of Yellow” an “excellent” song.



