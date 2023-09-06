 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Samantha Markle claims Meghan 'Princess Pushy' title was invention of 'British media'

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Meghan Markle’s step-sister, Samantha Markle, has cleared the air of calling names to her sibling.

In her book, The Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1 memoir, Samantha has touched upon the reality behind the origins of the title of Princess Pushy, a moniker reportedly given by her to Meghan.

The half sister of the Duchess of Sussex confessed she never called her by the name, claiming it a derivative of the British media.

"When all of this was happening, and the fake news media was out there, the headlines were out there, I was looking at this going, 'wait a minute, I never called her Princess Pushy,'" Samantha established.

She said: "That's a media construct, and that's not how I talk. And I never said she's got a soft spot for gingers. That's British jargon, that's not how I talk. Princess Pushy was created by a tabloid."

She continued: "So it works for [Harry and Meghan], but she was comfortable applying those labels to me, being upset at me, without knowing what I really said."

