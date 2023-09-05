Keke Palmer enjoys Beyoncé’s show with beau Darius Jackson after he publicly shamed her

Darius Jackson shamed Keke Palmer in a tweet for wearing dressing boldly to Usher's concert

During Beyoncé’s third Renaissance tour stop at the SoFi Stadium, Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, were seen having a great time as they danced to the icon's performance.

Darius, a fitness instructor aged 29, shared moments from their date night on his Instagram Stories. In one post, the 30-year-old "Nope" actress and Jackson took part in the viral "Mute Challenge" while Beyoncé performed her hit song Energy.

After a brief pause of silence, the couple turned to each other, beamed with smiles, and jumped up and down when the Grammy-winning singer, who is 42, sang, "Look around, it's me and my crew. Big energy!"

Palmer followed Beyoncé's request to wear "silver fashions." She sported a silver corset over a white shirt and blue leggings. Palmer styled her dark hair in a half-up, half-down fashion and adorned her look with several silver bracelets and silver eyeshadow.

“Had to go see my girl againnnn,” she captioned an Instagram post of a close-up of her glam. “Happy Birthday Beyonce! I’m just in the suite. Eating sweets. Being BEAT.”

Jackson and Palmer's outing comes two months after he publicly criticized the mother of his child for wearing a sheer dress and thong bodysuit to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

On July 5, he tweeted a viral video of the Hustlers actress being serenaded with a rendition of his hit song There Goes My Baby and commented, "It's the outfit tho... you a mom."

Following backlash for his statement, Jackson stood by his comment, tweeting, "We live in a generation where a man in the family doesn't want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others, and he gets told how much of a hater he is."